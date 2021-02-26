Requirement to add civilian participation in Pakistan day celebrations

Pakistan got independence on 14 August 1947 by following the hectic political process from the platform of All India Muslim League (AIML) under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, his dedicated, enthusiastic and faithful companions. The presidential address at Allahabad on 29 December 1930 of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, who is considered a poet of the East, religious scholar, philosopher, and political leader, in the twenty-fifth annual session of AIML accelerated and gave more clarity to the movement. He presented the idea and concept that Muslims are a separate nation by emphasizing that a nation is distinguished from the other based on religion, customs, and traditions. At the same time, he strongly disagreed with the Western concept of religion as a private affair. Iqbal explained that Islam is a way of life and thus Muslims are a separate nation. The two-nation theory was very explicitly explained and accentuated that unless Muslims are considered as a nation and their rights are protected, it is impossible to establish peace and tranquility in the sub-continent. The determined political struggle of AIML led to March 23, 1940, Lahore Resolution, at the 27 th session of the AIML held from 22-24 March. The Quaid addressed the session on the first day and stressed that Hindus and Muslims follow two different religions, philosophies, social customs literature and this made them two distinct nations. Based on the two-nation theory, AK Fazal -ul- Haq, then Chief Minister of Bengal moved a resolution on 23 March, the contents according to Story of Pakistan are “No constitutional plan would be workable or acceptable to the Muslims unless geographical contiguous units are demarcated into regions which should be so constituted with such territorial readjustments as may be necessary. That the areas in which the Muslims are numerically in majority as in the North-Western and Eastern zones of India should be grouped to constitute independent states in which the constituent units shall be autonomous and sovereign”. It further reads, “that adequate, effective and mandatory safeguards shall be specifically provided in the constitution for minorities in the units and in the regions for the protection of their religious, cultural, economic, political, administrative and other rights of the minorities, with their consultation.” It rejected the concept of United India. The word states was substituted to one state by a resolution passed at the 1941 Madras session of the AIML which stated, “everyone should clearly understand that we are striving for one independent and sovereign Muslim State.” Moreover, in all speeches, the Quaid used the word “an independent homeland” or “an independent Muslim state”. The sub-continent was separated into two dominions, Pakistan and India on 14 and 15 August 1947 respectively by the Indian Independence Act, 1947, based on the Mountbatten Plan of 3 June passed by the parliament of the UK on 18 July. Keeping in view the atrocities being committed by RSS a militant wing of BJP in Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir (IIoK), and minorities especially Muslims in all over India not being allowed to practice religion freely, have substantiated the decision of AIML to fight for a separate state for Muslims. It elucidates their political acumen and far-sightedness. Muslims and minorities in Pakistan are freely practicing their religious rituals.

Pakistan remained a dominion for about nine years till the first constitution as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was adopted on 23 March 1956. Thereafter this day was celebrated as “Republic Day” (Yome Jamhooria) every year to commemorate the Lahore resolution and adoption of the constitution. After the imposition of martial law by Ayub Khan in Oct 1958, it is being celebrated as “Pakistan Day”. Probably the plotter of the coup could not celebrate constitutionalism and democracy on March 23 so ‘Republic Day’ was replaced with ‘Pakistan Day. Pakistan’s national flag is hoisted on public and governmental buildings. At dawn 31-gun salute at Islamabad and a 21-gun in provincial capitals. A change of guard at the mausoleums of Allama Iqbal and the Quaid. The main feature is a three-services parade in Islamabad followed by the display of military weapons and equipment. Floats of the provinces were included by president Gen Zia ul Haq. The flypast by Army and Navy combat aircraft displaying their weapons and equipment. The Professional flypast by PAF fighters including aerobatic. Salute by the Air Chief to the President while flying a fighter. He leaves the dais and proceeds to close by PAF base NurKhan and after salute joins back. The celebrations are spread over two hours and half hours approximately. Pakistan Day has taken the shape of a Defense Day which was not originally intended. Moreover, Army, Navy, and Air Force organize their Defense Days on 6,8, and 7 September every year. Weapons and equipment are displayed for the civilians. The events of the Pakistan Day parade give an impression especially to civilian that military strength is the only most important component of national power and remaining such as economic capacity, natural resources, industrial capacity, national cohesion, political structure, and leadership, etc. are not very vital although these are also essential for a developing nation-state like Pakistan. Keeping aforesaid in view, parade proceedings may be modified to include more participation of civilian related events. The Army mechanized groups take a lot of time which may be reduced, only indigenous weapons and equipment may be paraded. The PAF fighters may only carry out professional fly past and aerobatic performance similar to the aerobatic display team, like “Red Arrow “may be excluded. It is pertinent to mention that most of the countries have prohibited aerobatic display in public places to avoid any untoward incident. In lieu, it is suggested that more civilian participation in the shape of floats may be added such as a float carrying students who have topped in the boards and universities, and have done distinct research work in the past year. Similarly, floats carrying civilians who have been awarded Pride of Performance and other awards, businessmen who have been bestowed awards, sportsmen who have brought honors for Pakistan may also be included. Few industrial floats may also be added with indigenously manufactured machinery and other items. Floats carrying agricultural products and livestock may also be considered. As the float passes the dais, suitably worded citations are read. Moreover, in Islamabad and the provincial capitals industrial exhibitions may be organized which may include indigenously developed machinery and other items. The civilian participation in Pakistan Day celebrations will certainly add colors and act as a source of pride for them as well as for the nation.

Dr. Anjum Sarfraz is a retired commodore, former dir National Center for Maritime Policy Research(NCMPR), dir Bahria Univ Islamabad Campus, and SRF at SVI, Islamabad