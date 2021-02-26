PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb demands action against PM, CM over rigging in Daska by-poll

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar following the ECP ordered re-election in the entire NA-75 Daska.

Those who had come to power in 2018 through ‘rigging’ had been caught red-handed doing the same on February 19th.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said they should reveal the names themselves, we are waiting for them… or else we’ll have to do it ourselves,” she said while addressing a rally in Wazirabad.

She said that Imran Khan “robbed” the by-polls after being defeated from everywhere else across the country. “It was a referendum against them [PTI government]. You lost miserably in Balochistan, Sindh and Nowshera,” she said.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said a case has not been lodged against those who rigged the NA-75 Daska by-polls.

“All records of rigging in Daska by-polls were shattered. Those who picked up the Returning Officer should be exposed,” said Abbasi, while talking to a party’s event at a hotel in Karachi.

“What happened in Daska elections is in front of everyone. Polling officers pick up ballot boxes from 20 stations and no one knows who took those boxes,” he said. He said the country will progress only by following the Constitution, not carrying out experiences.

Abbasi said the PML-N stands for the survival of democracy in the country and the success of PML-N and component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was the victory of democratic forces.