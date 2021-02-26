Bondevik stresses the need for interfaith harmony in Pakistan

Club de Madrid and the Aurat Foundation organized an online session “Integrating Vulnerable Communities Inputs to Inclusive Development Roadmap in Pakistan”.

The session brought together Kjell Mange Bondevik, former Prime Minister of Norway and Member of Club de Madrid with the leaders from religious and ethnic minorities to strengthen strategies and foster consensus between state and minorities around the need to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in an inclusive and participatory manner.

Prime Minister Bondevik highlighted the need of interfaith harmony and establishment of forums for dialogue between state and ethnic and religious minorities. He also highlighted that the key legal, political and cultural steps are to be taken to create an inclusive environment for development. Norway has been successful to reduce inter-group tensions and to integrate the migrated and indigenous local Sami communities in Agenda 2030 dialogue process. He appreciated the contribution made by the Pakistan origin immigrants to Norway and vows his support for the integration of religious and ethnic minorities and interfaith harmony.

Naeem Mirza, Executive Director Aurat Foundation highlighted that the women from religious and ethnic communities are at the risks of multiple vulnerabilities and recommended that there should be exchange of information and knowledge between global north and south. He also said that women’s empowerment can be better ensured with their political participation, at all levels.

Mr. Ramesh Singh Arora MPA highlighted that the religious and cultural tourism is key and it can support further integration of Sikh community development in Pakistan. He said that the sikh brethren from all over world acknowledges the warm hospitality and secure environment provided to them in Pakistan.

Ms. Mary James Gill, former MPA highlighted the need of socio-economic development of the marganlised groups within Christian communities. She also stressed for the inclusive curriculum and effective participation of minorities in the mainstream political discourse. Mr. Qadir Ali Nail MPA Balochistan underlined that there is significant decrease in the number of terrorist attacks against Hazara Community in the recent past. He stressed the need for inter-sectarian dialogue to ensure peace and development in Balochistan province. Ms. Tanzila Qambrani MPA said that the Sheedi tribes in Sindh and Balochistan needs to be socio-economically developed. Mr. Veerji Kohli, Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Human Rights also stressed the need of inclusion of minority groups in implementation and monitoring of Agenda 2030 in Pakistan.

Ali Imran, Senior Expert Club de Madrid said that the inclusion in anchored in two principles; first the Article 36 of the constitutions which binds that the state shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of the minorities and secondly Agenda 2030 principle of “Leaving no one behind”. He said that in Pakistan’s complex political culture and diverse society, it is particularly important to adopt an inclusive approach to include religious and ethnic minorities inputs to planning, implementation and monitoring of Agenda 2030.

Since Pakistan is going to present its Voluntary National Review Report (VNR) to High Level Political Forum in 2021, the panelist and participants stressed to include religious and ethnic minorities inputs. Mr. Rafael Moreno from Club de Madrid summarized the discussion and vowed to continue Club de Madrid support to Pakistan under Shared Societies Programme.