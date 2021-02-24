Delectable delicacies — guide to happening Chinese eateries and home businesses

The Pakistani food industry has been building its knowledge on Pan-Asian cuisines. Many local SMBs and home-chefs have embarked on the journey to bring authentic and new dishes for their customers at the comfort of their home.

Whether it’s piping hot soups, chewy noodles or something that perfectly blends sweet and spicy flavours together, here’s a list of some original Pan-Asian restaurants and SMBs that will leave you content and yearning for more.

YOSHI’S – spreading out across Karachi localities such as DHA, Gulshan and Johar, this business has been all the rage with not only its wholesome entrees, but also with its confectionery goods such as doughnuts, gelatos and its special delights. This Pan-Asian comfort food bar provides an assortment of Chinese, Japanese and Korean dishes for a unique dining experience.

LA ZI – operational via its Facebook and Instagram pages La Zi is a one stop shop for all your cravings. Introducing a wide variety of specialties, they provide a tantalizing menu that you can order from the comfort of your home; including special deals that you can enjoy at the office. It is the perfect blend of quality, quantity and affordability that all Chinese food lovers must explore.

PESTO – ranging from a variety of Continental, Asian and Keto dishes – for the health conscious people out there – the highlight of this business is its hotpot. A Hot Pot, which is a traditional Chinese cooking practice, includes the simmering of a rich base broth with multiple vegetable and meat condiments; it is a great way to get the family together and enjoy some moments of leisure. Pesto brings you this at the comfort of your home, serving as a perfectly nutritious meal that will warm up your soul this winter.

HUNGRY ASIANS – this small restaurant has built its rapport around an exciting Chinese-Thai food experience. Found in a quiet F-8 street, this picturesque restaurant has been winning hearts of the Islamabadi foodies with its amazing food and service. Due to its budget-friendly menu, this restaurant has been a complete favourite for many families and especially the adolescents of the city.

THE LAZY DUMPLING – this home-based chef brings a dumpling galore! With different flavours and fillings, it provides you with a perfect way to fulfil your cravings. Bringing fresh Baozi and Dumplings to your doorstep, this small business has been a complete hype for the Islamabad food scene.

SUSHI BY ASMA – despite its limited menu, this home-chef has been faring well, with their unique uptake on your traditional maki. If you’re craving Sushi, but don’t want to go out this small-business is the place to hit-up for an authentic home-made maki roll that’ll leave you hungry for more.

WOK CHINESE – this little take-away and delivery joint located in DHA, Lahore is your perfect choice for a Chinese take-out night with family and friends. Taking orders via Whatsapp, this business opens up your world to an extensive Chinese menu that might leave you perplexed with what to order!

19B KITCHEN – despite its limited menu, 19b Kitchen has been a huge hit with the locals of Multan, spreading its avenues into the Lahore food scene this eatery provides Chinese favourites at your doorstep.

GINSOY – Ginsoy, originally a chain from Karachi, was introduced and quickly established as a Chinese restaurant in Quetta. Similar to its slogan ‘Extreme Chinese’ this eatery has become extremely popular for its authentic taste among the foodies of Quetta.

CHINESE TERRACE – situated in the buzzing streets of Peshawar, this establishment provides you with an exotic array of culinary dishes. With a unique menu and equally enticing lunch deals, this restaurant is a must try for all foodlovers.

These local SMBs much like the Pakistani food industry faced a major hit due to the pandemic. However, going digital helped these SMBs increase their outreach and according to the latest survey conducted by Facebook in partnership with the World Bank, the closure rate among consumer-facing sectors such as hotels, cafes, and restaurants continued to fall from 19 percent in Wave II to 15 percent in Wave III. Supporting these home-grown businesses has never been more vital. They provide us with a perfect opportunity to give back to the local economy.

Chinese New Year gives an opportunity for you to connect as well. So how are you celebrating?