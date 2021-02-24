Royal biryani with 24 karats gold launches in Dubai

The world’s most expensive biryani has been launched in Dubai by an Indian-origin restaurant at a price that’ll leave you with a gaping mouth and eyes wide open in shock.

According to reports, the Royal Gold Biryani was launched by Bombay Borough, a luxury dining space in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as part of their special anniversary celebrations.

If you are paying through your savings for a dish, you might as well eat gold. This dish, purportedly the most expensive of its kind, served at Dubai’s Bombay Borough won’t give you a chance to complain as it is literally served with gold. The Royal Gold Biryani is nothing short of its name — it is served with 23 karats of edible gold and is royally expensive at AED 1,000 or Rs 19,707 approximately.

