‘Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic is a fan of chicken biryani

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who plays the lead role in the ‘Ertugrul’ drama, has revealed that she likes chicken biryani a lot.

The Ertugrul lead actress in a video circulating on social media tried Pakistani cuisine. However, the actress picked ‘chicken biryani’ as her favourite Pakistani dish.

The several dishes Esra Bilgic tried included chicken karahi, daal chawal, biryani, and others, however, she picked biryani as her number one dish.

In the video, Esra said “Hi guys, I am Esra. Today I am going to try top Pakistani dishes to pick my number 1 Pakistani dish. Let’s get started.” She was first served biryani, soon after trying it, she immediately declared the dish as her favourite. “It’s good, yummy. Yeah. But it’s so hot, so spicy,” she expressed.

Esra was served chicken karahi next. She said, “Chicken Karahi is the next one.” Later she tried gol gappay, daal chawal, jalebi, and other items.

At the end of the video, Esra says, ‘Hi guys, I have tried all the dishes. Chicken biryani is the best without a doubt.”

Esra Bilgic’s popularity increased in Pakistan after she portrayed the iconic role of Halime Sultan, wife of Ertugrul in Dirilis: Ertugrul that was aired in the country in April this year.