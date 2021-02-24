Certificated Pakistani honey can triple its export value

Certificated Pakistani honey could triple its value, enhancing its export to other countries, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.

The report quoting Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) stated that their honey is sold for merely USD 20 or USD 25 per kilogram, but the price can rise to USD 100 per kilogram when it is packaged at other countries.The situation could improve if we establish labs and certification systems and implement management and supervision policies.He expressed the urgency of upgrading the Pakistani honey industry.

Meanwhile, the report says, China’s honey-producing companies are willing to provide honey production and processing technology to Pakistan,according to Li Dingshun, Chairman of Beijing Aojinda Bee Products Cooperative.This technology is very mature and is recognized by our customers.” he added.

The honey processing technology is said to feature the honey raw material processing, including honey filtration, sterilization, and temperature control.Li Dingshunillustrated that the honey collected by bees is full in the hive, but it is high in moisture. So we remove the moisture by a honey dryer, in which the honey is put on the upper chamber and the empty container on the lower chamber.China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of honey, he added.In addition, China also has a demand for bee product imports such as propolis. “China’s propolis production is too low to satisfy the domestic market demand.

We have to export propolis from Brazil, Turkey, and Iran each year. If Pakistan’s beekeeping industry can develop rapidly with government support, the raw materials of Pakistani propolis will be very attractive to the Chinese market in the future.” commented Yang Rong, president of the China Bee Products Association.”Due to quarantine, the Pakistani honey has to undergo OEM service in Arab countries before exported to Europe and the US.” said Zohaib, a Pakistani honey distributor.

According to the National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan exported 6.351 million US dollars of natural honey from July to November 2020, most of which were exported to Saudi Arabia, reaching 4.275 million tons and accounting for 67% of Pakistan’s total honey exports.

The lack of honey detection technology will also take a toll on Pakistani beekeepers. “Beekeepers do not have honey testing kits, and Pakistan does not have a laboratory that issues honey testing certificates.When beekeepers export uncertified honey, they may face losses such as seizure.” said Nasreen Muzaffar.

Ending the OED service and enhancing product value have become tough and urgent issues.The Pakistani industry has been unanimous in establishing a large-scale honey laboratory with an international certification for honey testing and certification.”The NARC is trying to establish an international certification similar to the ISO. Once our honey is certified, it can be exported to high-end markets such as Europe.” added Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan.

Nasreen Muzaffar said, “Pakistani honey is cheaper and tastes better than New Zealand’s honey, but the latter’s certification has been recognized by 4 international companies.If we work to establish an internationally recognized modern laboratory, our honey will be among the best.”

“China boasts a refined certification system and laboratory infrastructure. Pakistan can establish joint ventures with Chinese companies to promote the implementation of Pakistani honey laboratories as soon as possible.Our current honey production arrives at 20,000 tons and it could be even higher if the export certification is passed.” said Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan.

Another way to upgrade Pakistan’s honey industry is to establish large-scale honey processing plants. “Although the Pakistani has a large honey market with many varieties, the honey production still follows the most traditional method.China and Germany have already adopted advanced filtration technology and packaging, so why don’t we cooperate with China?” suggested Naeem Qasimi.

It may be mentioned that the CEN released the report of the China-Pakistan honey cooperation to explore Pakistani honey prices, following a report on the China-Pakistan cooperation potential to boost honey production.