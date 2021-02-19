2021: Trajectory, triangulation & transformation

Pakistan is on the move; mostly below the radar, invisible and in silence. The youthful population gradually advancing, geographic location percolating and the world more aligned to differentiate good, bad behavior, and most importantly global populace getting smarter to recognize emerging nations, their potentials and collaborative offerings. The pandemic changed the world rapidly, developed economies now more sluggish and emerging economies more agile.

The great and original unique style leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks volume while China’s Belt and Road projects carve a new world of commerce on mother ‘earth’ where ‘clouds’ of technology will rain prosperity. Urgently needed in Pakistan is now the mobilization of entrepreneurialism on digital platforms of upskilling for exportability. Like never before in the last 100 years, suddenly, technologically accessible are some 200 nations and 10,000 cities seeking great-value-offerings in goods and services, design-quality, reliance and credibility. Which emerging nations cognizant are making this a new frontier? Old style lingering economic development models are now obsolete as the pandemic world brings new technologies and attitudes as new multipliers for growth. Capturing business around the world now far easier but calls for major skill shifts and global image marketing on digital platforms.

Money is not always the answer, it is always the mind; it is about ‘will-power’ to change, force to advance and ‘focus’ to go deeper. Like, it is not about the richest company but the most agile, not the most educated team but the most collaborative and not most trained and skilled but the most curious to discover and learn new things. The art of execution and science of mobilization is about creating national debates and creating tactical battlefields of innovative thinking for common good. Time for quantum leap has arrived today, grab it and leave old thinking in the dust.

The pandemic has already prepared the humankind to rediscover “the meaning of life” the purpose of “co-existence” while to the poor of the world “re-learn to survive” and to the rich “re-learning to create common good”

The challenge of leadership is not to recognize what is missing but already hidden in abundance. Growth is not about larger buildings and factories but larger market shares, such market shares are intensely more about deeper understanding of local global markets. Such achievements are not about unlimited advertising and promotions and global travels, they are about digital execution delivering the right persona, quality-image, right language and message. Nevertheless, such acquisitions are not about unlimited budgets but right prioritization and deeper thinking. Time to do things correctly is an art, time to delegate precisely a science. Skills to have free time to think to make better decisions are solid proof of leadership. Overly busy daily routines are signs of performance failure. New leadership is about rapid transformation, acquired via deep immersion and tactical exercises in real time.

Difficult Questions: Are national regions ready for national mobilization of entrepreneurialism? Are chambers and associations of the nation in agreement on upskilling small medium enterprises? Is there a national agenda to quadruple innovative excellence and exportability? Is there a harmonious effort to uplift women entrepreneurs on the national stage? How skilled are local leaderships of agencies on such national-global economic deployments? When fast-track upskilling adds digital-mindedness and creates export centricity, what is stopping? When simultaneous synchronization uplifts upskill of 1000 to 100,000 SME on a fast track basis, what is blocking? When needed are the umbrella high quality debates streamed to 10,000 to 100,000 stakeholders weekly so who is against that? When such issues are not new funding hungry, they are execution starved, so who is stopping? Where are the global-scale skills and deployment models?

The economic survival manifesto demands to allow micro-small-medium enterprises free access to all dormant Intellectual Property, Patents and Inventions rolled up due to lack of commercialization and make Academic Experts on innovative technologies and related skills on free voucher programs to businesses. Allow Million qualified entrepreneurs to park within a nation for 5-10 years under a special tax-free visa program. Which nations have qualified dialogue on such affairs?

Relentless in pursuit and authoritative with action, Expothon is tabling a very bold agenda and starting a special high-level global series of virtual events starting early 2021. Going forward, the virtualization of the national economies will boost vertical sectors to new heights, globalization creates new links to global exportability, therefore, grassroots prosperity and upskilled performance must adjust to absorb the new loads. Smart nations and regions can enjoy access to cutting-edge strategies and deployment ready options. Study on Google.

For the first time in 100 years, The pandemic has already prepared the humankind to rediscover “the meaning of life” the purpose of “co-existence” while to the poor of the world “re-learn to survive” and to the rich “re-learning to create common good”. Is pandemic germination entrepreneurial intellectualism? Is this the kind of transformation humankind has been waiting for over a century? What is stopping you and what is your next move? Make it fast.

The rest is easy

Naseem Javed is a corporate philosopher, Chairman of Expothon Worldwide; a Canadian Think tank focused on National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols on Platform Economy based solutions all now gaining global attention