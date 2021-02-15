Pakistani student tops world in ACCA exam

Pakistani students continue to make the country proud by impressing the world with their excellent exam performance in the global professional accountancy exams conducted by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

Zara was declared a global prizewinner after she secured the highest marks in the exam conducted in December 2020.

ACCA has a strong global presence with over 527,000 students in 179 countries currently pursuing its qualifications that rigorously test the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern-day accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism.

The young woman plans to start her own consultancy firm after attaining ACCA membership.