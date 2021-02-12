Mansehra police bans female students from seating in the front seat of school vans

MANSEHRA: The police have barred girl students from traveling in the front seat of school vans across the district citing the local culture and traditions as the reason.

The police say they have made the decision after parents complained that drivers were harassing their children.

The police officer said he had directed traffic wardens to ensure that girl students, except the minor ones, do not travel to school and back home seated in the front seats of the vans.

While police officials said the decision has been taken to protect children and women from harassment, some social media users see it as discrimination against women and female students.