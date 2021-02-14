Pakistan to receive 17m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in April

ISLAMABAD: With Pakistan set to receive a delivery of 17 million doses of the UK-developed Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine shortly, the UK’s support to the Covax facility will help Pakistan’s vaccination programme, said a statement issued by the British High Commission on Sunday.

In a statement, the British High Commission said “The first consignment of seven million doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine will reach Pakistan before April.”

“Next 10 million doses of the vaccine will be dispatched to Pakistan before June,” said the statement.

The COVAX facility is an initiative by the World Health Organization to ensure fair distribution of the coronavirus vaccines around the world.

“AstraZeneca vaccine will benefit around 8.5 million Pakistani citizens”, British mission said.

“Pakistan will receive overall 45 million COVID-19 vaccine doses under the COVAX scheme this year,” according to the statement.