South Africa batsmen struggle after Nortje sparkles with ball

RAWALPINDI: South Africa were struggling at 106-4 when stumps were drawn for the day on second day of the second and final Test against Pakistan after Anrich Nortje led from the front with the ball at the Rawalpindi Stadium here on Friday. It turned out to be a mixed day for the South Africans, who delivered a clinical bowling performance before the top order batsmen once again failed to come off. Anrich Nortje was star early on Friday, bagging a brilliant five-wicket haul as Pakistan were dismissed for 272.

Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar started well with the bat but Hasan Ali struck twice before tea to remove Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who was knocked over for a golden duck. Faf du Plessis added 17 when he fell victim to a Faheem Ashraf delivery before Nauman Ali picked up the big scalp of Markram, top edging to Shaheen Afridi for 32. Quinton de Kock joined Temba Bavuma in the middle with the Proteas on 81-4. The skipper though went on the attack and raced to 24 from 11 balls when umpires called an end to the day. He will resume on Saturday (today) alongside Bavuma, who is unbeaten on 15. The Proteas still trail Pakistan by 166 runs in their first innings.

Earlier, Pakistan, resuming at 145-3, were bowled out for 272. Pakistan lost overnight batsman Babar Azam off the second ball of the day, without adding to his 77, while Fawad Alam scored another three before falling for 45. Faheem Ashraf scored a brilliant 78 not out. Fast bowler Nortje took 5-56 while Keshav Maharaj finished with 3-90. Azam slashed at a short delivery from paceman Nortje and was smartly snapped head high by Du Plessis in the second slip for his overnight score of 77. At lunch, Ashraf was on a gritty 54 and Yasir Shah yet to score with Pakistan adding 84 in an extended session due to Friday prayers.

Azam’s dismissal was the start of a mini-collapse which saw Pakistan lose two wickets in the space of 34 balls with the addition of just four runs after resuming at 145-3. The other overnight batsman, Alam, was run out after he tried to steal a quick single with a push to cover but failed to beat a direct throw from Temba Bavuma at the non-striker’s end. Alam could only add three to his overnight score of 42. Azam, who was looking set for his sixth Test century, had hit 12 boundaries off 127 balls. Ashraf then added 41 with Mohammad Rizwan but once South Africa took the second new ball Nortje struck again, having Rizwan caught off a miscued hook for 18. Left-arm spinner Maharaj had Hasan Ali for eight.