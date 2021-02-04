Why so much outrage over Nishan Sahib’s unfurling over Red Fort?

This year 26th January witnessed an unprecedented political upheaval in India, wherein a religious flag of Sikh faith (Nishan Sahib) became a centre of controversy, which was unfurled at the Red Fort. This action though, nothing wrong and intimidating, but still a particular ideology has made a mountain out of the mole hill. They have hopped on social media, instigating people not only to abuse the Sikh community and flag, but also giving it a name of ‘Khalistani’ insignia, without even knowing the historic significance of the flag.

Nishan Sahib, is made of yellow-coloured double triangular cotton cloth with a sign of Khanda made from a piece of black coloured cloth. It is a sacrosanct Sikh religious iconic symbol, which is revered by the members of the Sikh community all over the world. Nishan Sahib has a Sikh emblem on it, known as Khanda, which is two-edged sword and chakra, an edged circular weapon, a disc around and two kirpans that cross each other at the handle the blades flanking the chakra.

The Nishan Sahib sometimes also called Sikh religious Jhanda, is hoisted in every Sikh Gurdwaras or Sikh religious premises, and, in addition to it another Nishan Sahib is hoisted near the entry of the front gate of every Gurdwara on a round pedestal. In Sikh religion after Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the religious Holy book which is very respectfully laid inside the Gurdwara, the Nishan Sahib is the second sacrosanct Sikh iconic symbol.

Nishan is a Persian word with multiple meanings, one of those is a flag. Sahib is also an Arabic word with the applied meaning of Lord or Master and is used here as an honorific. The Nishan Sahib in the Sikh tradition means holy flag or exalted insignia.

The origin of the Nishan Sahib is traced to the time of the sixth Sikh Guru (Master) Sri Guru Hargobind, who hoisted it for the first time in 1606 on the Akal Takht Sahib (the religious and temporal seat of the Sikhs). No size is laid out for the Nishan Sahib. There are two flags standing adjacent to each other betwixt the Harmandir Sahib (Golden temple) and the Akal Takht Sahib at Amritsar.

The Nishan Sahib is carried at the head of all Sikh religious processions. In these public procession which are held on birth anniversaries of Sikh Gurus (Masters) five Piyaras (Beloved ones) carry the Nishan Sahib bare-footed enroute the procession. Even during Sikh wars with Mughal armies and British armies the Nishan sahib was carried ahead of the proceeding Sikh armies. The Britishers allowed their armies to establish Gurdwaras and hoisted Nishan Sahibs wherever they posted the Sikh regiments. This Britishers initiated the tradition of having Gurdwaras and Nishan Sahibs wherever the Sikh regiment was posted even during the in free India. Indian army establishments understand the importance of Nishan Sahib for the Sikh forces.

The Nishan Sahib carries religious and spiritual connotations for the members of the Sikh community, that is why in the Indian Army wherever the Sikh regiment is posted a Gurudwara is established and Nishan Sahib is officially hoisted on rooftop of the Gurdwara, and also within the premises. That is how a Gurdwara was established in Galwan Valley in Ladakh and pics of Nishan Sahib hoisted at this Gurdwara have gone viral after the controversy erupted after hoisting of Nishan Sahib at Red fort (Lal Qila) by one of the stooges led by Actor Deep Sidhu of the BJP government.

Nishan Sahib is hoisted at Gurdawar Rakab Gunj Sahib close to Parliament House, and Bangla Sahib, Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Choak, Delhi and all other historical and other Gurdwaras in Delhi and other cities and villages in India.

This Holy Nishan Sahib has no connection with the Khalistan flag if there is any universally accepted Khalistan flag. The Nishan Sahibs were installed on Punjab Tableaux that was paraded on republic Day on 26 January 2021.

Coming back to the hoisting of Nishan Sahib at Red Fort may be called a wrong action or violation of certain norms of the game. It is condemnable action. Some of the protesters drifted from the route settled with the Delhi police. The police also played a significant role in moving a small part of tractor-trolleys march towards Red Fort. It was a well-planned trap laid by the Delhi police which farmers’ leaders could not comprehend and walked into it.

But saying that of the hoisting of the Holy Nishan Sahib has defiled the National flag or the ramparts of Red Fort does not go well with the sentiments of the Sikhs. Because it is one of the Holy Jhanda (Nishan Sahib) of the Sikh community. The Red Fort is a historical building built by a Mughal emperor and was never purified by anyone after it came into possession of India in 1947 after the Britishers left. Now the government has leased the Red fort premises to Dalmia’s, thus, it is no longer said to be a government building. Moreover, it is not a religious monument or building ascribed to any religion.

The government may initiate action under law against those who hoisted the Nishan Sahib by trespassing into the area of Red Fort. As no one touched the National flag hoisted much above on the top of Fort’s structure. The pro-government media is hysterical and is going out of the way in emphasising the degradation of the national flag to rip sentiments of people against the members of the Sikh community. Such hysteric inciting of people is against India which is a democratic country.

The Sikh community members are spread all over the world. The community has established Gurdwaras in almost all European countries including UK, Germany, Holland, Italy, and also Scandinavian countries. In Islamic countries, Sikhs have several Gurdwaras in Pakistan. The Nishan Sahib is installed at Nankana Sahib, the birth place of sri Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of the Sikhs community.

Nishan Sahib is installed at Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, and several other historical places in Pakistan. In UAE has allowed Sikhs to establish Gurdwara in Dubai where two Nishan Sahibs are installed.

The Sikhs are a peace-loving people. The Sikh religion preaches Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, and Vand Chhako (remember God, earn by labour, and share with others who are less well off). That is why whenever there is a natural calamity or man-made disaster, the Sikhs reach there and provide food and other necessities of life. For this purpose, they have been reaching far off places in India or abroad provided langur (community meal). The Sikhs reached flood-affected families in Bihar walking through waist-deep water to provide food and drinking water to the affected population, and even built houses for the Nepali populations after the earthquake. The Sikhs also served affected people when the Sea flooded Tamil Naidu coastal areas. When Katerina flooded cities of the USA, the Sikh reached there to provided food and other necessities for re-establishing the houses of the dislocated persons. The Sikhs do not discriminate while serving humanity.

Currently, it is the Sikh community which is providing food, blankets, mattresses, woolen clothes, medicines, and all other facilities to make life comfortable for the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi. Many anti-farmer people, media persons, and the government raised questions as to who is providing the funds for the langar (community meals) to the farmers. Langar is served to everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. It is pertinent to mention that when during the pandemic induced lockdown, poor and downtrodden strata of the society were without food, it was flag bearers of Nishan Sahib, who turned out to be a hope for the hopeless. They provided food and other needful facilities to all. So, judging by what government’s touts’ or of a political party or their stooges is detrimental for the unity and diversity of this great nation.

