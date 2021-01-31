Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical torture on students

Renowned singer and philanthropist Shehzad Roy has expressed serious concerns over physical torture on minor students by a religious teacher, vowing to change the mindset.

Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador of United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime shared a video of religious teacher beating minors at a seminary.

Shehzad Roy wrote: “Yeh jo maar raha hai, khud bhi isi tarha pita ho ga buchpan mein. Violence breeds violence. Can someone identify him? After 12 years of struggle @ZindagiTrust pushed governments to change the law so these people can be punished but still struggling to change the mindset,”.

The last government had introduced a policy “Maar nahe Pyar” which many people liked and others disliked, citing different reasons.

Many say that “Maar” is important for guidance of the children and others believe that “punishment, especially physical punishment” to the students do not lead to any improvement.