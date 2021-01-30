PPP preparing for horse trading in Senate elections: Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the PPP is preparing for horse trading in the coming Senate elections.

Addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly flanked by PTI MNA Saima Nadeem, PMA Adeeba Hassan and others, he said that under the NFC Award the share of Sindh is 22percent; however, due to abject poverty in Sindh province 31percent of families were helped under the Ehsas Cash Emergency Program. He said Rs60billion were given to 50000 families.

He said; however, the PPP government gave sermons instead of giving people tangible assistance. He said the PPP government gave subsidy only to the rich. He said the PPP leaders were directly benefited though wheat subsidy, tractor subsidy and captive power project subsidy and the beneficiaries included Omni Group and Anwar Majid.

Haleem Adil said that the media cell of the PPP is misleading the masses through its false propaganda against the federal government. He said the PPP has hired highly paid advisors of Pakistan to spread this disinformation. He said the real fact is that Imran Khan loves Sindh and its people. He said the federal government has fully helped Sindh, despite there is PPP government in Sindh and the federal government would continue to assist the people of Sindh.

Haleem Adil said a few days back Ayaz Memon had filed a petition in high court that he was not given promotion. He said he was not given promotion because there were allegations that NAB and anti-corruption cases were pending against him. He said in this case the high court sought the list of all people who have done plea bargain with the NAB, or cases against them were pending.

He said in recent meeting of Promotion Boards, Irshad Memon was promoted to Grade-21 despite the fact that NAB cases were pending against him. Bachal Rahopoto were promoted who had appeared along with CM Murad before the NAB. He had issued wheat stock of Rs19billion on a fake cheque, causing huge loss to the public money. He said such corrupt officers are being promoted in Sindh.

He said that a list of 435 people of Sindh has already been submitted in the Sindh high court and majority of them are officers of Pakistan Administrative and Police services, who should have been sacked. He said almost half of secretaries, additional secretaries and police officers face corruption cases. He said under the rotation policy almost half of the bureaucracy in Sindh would be transferred.

He said Muhammad Ahmed Rajput XEN had done plea bargain of Rs32 Lac, Syed Hussain Naqvi secretary finance has done plea bargain of Rs126,00,000. He said Syed Zahid Hussain, Shahnawaz Khan Babar, Niaz Ahmed Jalbani, Qadir Bux Rind, Muhammad Saffar, Habibur Rehman, Ashiq Hussain and many other officers have done huge plea bargains but they are still posts on their seats.

Haleem Adil said that there is the law of jungle in Sindh. The PPP is using the Sindh Assembly for its vested interests, but we will not allow it. He said the PPP is trying to make laws to save its people but we will go to court against this. He said three acts passed by the Sindh Assembly have already been annulled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Haleem Adil said he has already written a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan against the filthy corrupt bureaucracy in Sindh and requested him to get implemented the Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020 in Sindh. He said corrupt officers are enjoying postings in Sindh and many of them are posted here for a period of more than 10 years. He said the PPP government in Sindh is patronizing and promoting corrupt officers and these black sheep have made life miserable for the poor people of Sindh. These corrupt officers should be shown the door now.

Haleem Adil further said that in Sindh during last 10 years a corruption of Rs967billion is made. He said the chief minister should tell where Rs7880 billion were spent in Sindh during last 12 years. He said in Sindh Rs80billion were spent on subsidies but common man was not benefited. He said in past Rs2billion annual subsidy was given on wheat flour and now the subsidy on wheat is Rs4billion per year. He said to benefit the Omni Group, the Sindh government gave subsidy on tractor scheme. He said subsidy was given on captive power project, sugar and many other things with the purpose of corruption and kickbacks. He said the bill of annual subsidies for sick industries is increased to Rs13billion per year.