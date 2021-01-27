Hadiqa gets overwhelming response on her new qawwali

Singer Hadiqa Kiani has also stepped into the field of acting and made her debut with the first episode of the drama serial Raqeeb Se. After experimenting with different genres, Hadiqa has finally shifted her niche to Sufi music. She has sung a few Sufi songs that garnered a lot of appreciation. The name of Hadiqa’s first Qawali is Jaanay Iss Dil. It is produced by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin and directed by Abdullah Haris. The Qawali is composed by Ustad Dildaar Hussain who was Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s patent tabla player.













