Approval of 340 jobs on quota of deceased in various departments of Sindh government

From the year 2019 till now 4763 deaths have been sanctioned on quota, A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah regardingimplementation of death quota.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Works and Services, Secretary Law, Secretary Minority Affairs and Secretary Food.

The meeting approved 207 jobs in school education, 34 in health, five in irrigation and 32 in local government.

Approved 12 jobs in Works and Services Department, 9 in Agriculture, 8 in College Education, 2 in Livestock and 1 in Food.

6 jobs were sanctioned in Public Health Engineering, 4 in Home Department, 8 in Service General Administration, 1 in Chief Minister’s Secretariat and 2 in Revenue.

Chief Secretary Sindh sought report from all Deputy Commissioners on DRC

How many DRCs have been held at the district level? Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah

Reports sought from all secretaries on death quota, disability quota and regularization of employees.