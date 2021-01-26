Opposition promoting chaos: Buzdar

PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed public problems of his constituency. Tahir Bashir Cheema was also present on this occasion. The CM assured to early solve the constituency related problems and Azhar Abbas Chandia reposed his trust over Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that his doors are open to all and solving the problems of assembly members was his responsibility. Muzaffargarh was also given a special development package as I am sincerely engaged in serving the masses, he added. Meanwhile, opposition leaders’ behaviour is contrary to the national interest as it is conspiring against the development by promoting chaos. The government has accelerated the development journey to backward areas, he added. You have always given us respect and solved our problems whenever we have come to you, added Azhar Abbas Chandia.

Usman Buzdar sought a report from the Lahore CCPO about the recovery of the dead body of a girl from the hospital in PS Nawab Town area and directed that a comprehensive investigation be held to glean facts. Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused namely Usama Munir.

He expressed sorrow over the death of the mother and her son due to caving in of a school quarter’s roof in Kahna and extended sympathies to the heirs. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured adding that an investigation report be submitted to his office.