Speakers emphasized youth to become to become future culture curators to safe guards the heritage site Moen jo Daro

Speakers emphasized youth engagement to safe guard the heritage site Moen jo Daro . This was discussed in concluding ceremony of two day long Youth Active Citizens Workshop on CURING THE CULTURE & HERITAGE organized by Sindh Community Foundation in collaboration with British Council organized by Sindh Community Foundation .

The 14 young male female youth were trained on the concepts of citizenship, cultural diversity, threats to world heritages sites, global protocols of the world heritage , role of youth and activities to engage young people in the conservation of the world heritage sites in Larkana.

Youth participants designed social actions to run awareness campaign including face to face and digital based heritage education and operational guideline, waste management , tree plantation and visitors protocols among the visitors including youth of these sites. He emphased to including behavioral change component at the sites .

a poet and head of civil society organization Sindh Community Foundation shared with the participants that SCF is piloting program for promoting Youth Engagement in Cure and prevention of the World Culture Heritage @Makli and Moen jo Daro –Pakistan. He said both the world heritage sites have poor safeguards and lack of citizen’s attention and ownership . He said that through youth engagement this can be safeguard, as the citizen role is also prime to safeguards. He said that youth who visit these sites, have not sensitization on the importance how to cure while visiting such world largest heritage sites. He emphasized that culture heritage education must be promoted among youth and students with support of government and non government organizations.

Hedaya Gharaibeh, International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural -Italy via online also discussed on Global Protocol of conservation of the world heritage sites and said that role of youth in preservation of the cultural heritage and its need of time to promote heritage education .

She said the heritage preservation not only about the identity but it’s about the global collective identity.

Riaz Manglo a youth trainer oriented participants on the role of active citizenship and their role in safeguard the culture heritage.

Young male and female poet workshop participants Junaid Dahar, Sapna, Sanam, Tamseela, Abdul Shakoor was view that this really changed our horizon of thinking and motivated us to play our role as a youth towards heritage. She also demanded that such workshops need to be organized to engage youth towards art and culture.

Social activists Niaz Muhammad, Aisha Agha, Nusrat Chandio , Umer Gul Buriro were among the speakers at the occasion.