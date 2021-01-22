British MP lauds BBC for showing IHK as a disputed territory on map

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been lauded by the British Member of Parliament (MP) James Daly for portraying Jammu and Kashmir as disputed territory on the map of India displayed on its World Service website. He said the BBC’s map of the India reflects the accurate status of the area and hope the BBC is able to resist any external pressure to change or amend the image or not to reflect the disputed status of the region.

In a letter to the Director General of BBC, the UK’ ruling Conservative party MP for Bury North James Daly said that it is a dispute that escalated into three wars and several other armed skirmishes between India and Pakistan. The Line of Control was established in 10972 following the Simla Agreement that divides the area into Pakistan administrated Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and Indian administrated Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, James Daly added.

The letter reads suggestions that the area is anything other than disputed territory would be inaccurate and is likely to leave the BBC open to accusation of a lack of impartiality over the conflict. It could have the potential of arousing tensions amongst Pakistan, Indian and Kashmiri diasporas in the UK, James warned. He said UK is a friend to both India and Pakistan and friends should be open and honest with each other especially when disputes occurs between countries with whom the UK has a strong relationship. This is the attitude of the British Government and I hope this sentiment is shared by the BBC, James Daly said.

The BBC World Service does an excellent job of projecting British soft power throughout the world and does a great deal of good internationally. It cannot be seen to be taking sides in international disputes. Therefore, I commend the accuracy of the image of and hope this remains the policy of the BBC, James Daly MP concluded. Councillor Khalid Hussain of Bury, a prominent British Pakistani has appreciated James Daly MP for raising the issue with BBC and highlighting the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that MP James Daly has always been a strong supporter of the resolution of Kashmir issue adding that he recently visited the area along with his fellow MP and have witnessed the gross human rights violations in the area.