SRSO organized an inaugural ceremony of ‘Chutti Drib’

LARKANA: Sindh Education Foundation’s Partner Organization Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) organized an inaugural ceremony of its’ Community Cluster School ‘Chutti Drib’ at Shikarpur.

The school was inaugurated by worthy Managing Director, Sindh Education Foundation Mr. Abdul Kabir Kazi along with SEF Senior Management & Regional/District Heads.

While Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Kazi said that it is our vision to empower disadvantaged communities towards social change by creating and facilitating new approaches to learning and education. He further added; we are planning to open more 1,000 new schools particularly in the rural areas of Sindh province through which 200,000 out-of-school children of Sindh would be enrolled and provided access to quality education.

It is important to mention that School ‘Chutti Drib’ is a merger of 5 schools which involves primary SRSO schools in the parameter of village Chutti Drib, District Shikarpur.