Trump, first president to be impeached twice

Donald Trump was impeached by the US House in a historic vote on Wednesday. The resolution passed 232 to 197.

Trump, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly Capitol attack and a coup attempt on January 6, is the only US president to be impeached twice.

Just a week after the US Capitol was breached by violent pro-Trump mobs, stirred by the president’s calls to “fight like hell” against the election results, the House voted to impeach Trump.

Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting in favor of the impeachment resolution.

On this historic occasion, the Capitol building was secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out.

Impeachment does not take away his presidential status. Trump now faces a Senate trial, which is unusual because it is expected to be held after he leaves office. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell clearly stated to fellow senators that Trump’s impeachment trial won’t start until after Jan. 19.

If two-thirds of senators present vote him out, an additional vote from a simple majority of senators will be required to prevent him from running for the office again, and taking away his pension worth $200,000 per year.