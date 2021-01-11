Nora Fatehi blows the Internet away with her moves in latest dance video

Internet sensation Nora Fatehi broke the internet after she uploaded a dance video to the song ‘Body’ by Megan Thee Stallion.

Her year-ender video became a hit soon after she uploaded it and has been viral ever since.

In the video, she is seen dancing with choreographer Rajit Dev. Known for her excellent dance moves, the actress teamed up with the choreographer to make this video that has gone viral.

The actress even twerked in the dance video and captioned it: ‘The Category is Body. Last dance video of 2020! Next year is gna be lit, wait for it’

The actress even twerked in the dance video and captioned it: “The Category is Body. Last dance video of 2020! Next year is gna be lit, wait for it.”

Nora recently revealed in Kareena Kapoor’s talk show ‘What Women Want’ that in her initial days in India, she was confronted by a casting director that insulted her to the point where she considered packing her bags and returning home.

The dancer turned actress shot to fame with the special song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. She was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She will be seen next in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, which is going for a direct digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.