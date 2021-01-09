Taking cues from one of the best self-help books

The Rudest Book Ever, which is written by Shwetabh Gangwar is probably one of the best self-help books which I have ever read on Amazon.

The book contains 224 pages, it has divided into seventeen chapters and it was published in 2019. Really, I have spent and enjoyed too much by reading this. Moreover, I have experienced a lot and gained a huge number of knowledge from the book so, I think, it may provide you countless unexperienced knowledge when you read it understandingly.

Furthermore, it is one of my favourite books. Undoubtedly, the book needs slow readers because it is somehow lengthy as well as there are a few stopping points to be noted. If we talk about the book what is it about, then we should discuss about our parenting, how we are controlled by our societies, our workplaces and what should be our mind-set to overcome the catastrophic situations and the toxic people around us. The reason why it appeals so much is because of its conversational style and use of colloquial language which feels like as if your elder brother is giving you advice, and it is the reason why the readers feel connected to the text. The book is a collection of perspectives and ideas on freeing your mind from all bullshit. The truth of life you would rarely hear from parents, friends, society or from social media.

It is rightly defined in the book that you are 100 percent your own so, never expect a miracle or a magic pill to fix any of your problems and there is nobody who cares about you. Really, no one cares unless one has a motive to do so. Also, nobody thinks about you when almost everyone is self-absorbed within oneself. Inspirationally, people are superheroes in their own stories entangled with lies and bullshit but it does not work out. The author says, learn how to think. If you ever encounter an issue, thought or anything you want to know about, think on your own.

