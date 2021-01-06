59 Covid-19-related deaths reported in a day

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 59 Covid-19-related deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total death toll to 10,409.

According to the NCOC, most deaths were reported in Punjab, followed by Sindh. The NCOC added that 31 Covid-19 patients died on the ventilator during the last 24 hours.

Out of the 10,409 total reported deaths, there had been about 3,623 deaths in Sindh, 4,160 in Punjab, 1,683 in KP, 428 in Islamabad.

About 185 deaths had been reported in Balochistan and 101 deaths in G-B and 225 in AJK.

According to NCOC, about 1,903 patients had recovered from the deadly pandemic in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 444,360.

The total number of active Covid-19 across Pakistan was reported to be at 35,707 as of January 5.

Meanwhile, the highest number of oxygen bed occupancy in the country was reported in Peshawar at 57 per cent followed by Islamabad with 32 per cent, Multan with 31 per cent and Karachi with 31 percent.

On the other hand, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued a list of the countries that it has exempted from the coronavirus restrictions, an official notification stated.

According to the notification, the issued list has been divided into three categories — Category A, B, and C.

The new directives have been announced for all scheduled and charter airline operators, all ground handling agents, all private operators, as well as all authorised flight permission agents.

The passengers from countries in Category A will not be asked to get tested for the Covid-19, the notification said. Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Qatar and New Zealand are among the 23 counties that have been included in Category A. There is no country in Category C.