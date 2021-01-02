“Sholawai” Batkhela suburb area main road closed for a week due to land dispute

Suburb area in District Malakand “Sholawai” road are closed for a week due to land dispute between the peoples of the area, District administration fails to open the road after a week, shortage of food and medicine in the area due to road closure, while Malakand administration is busy awarding each other for best performance shields.

While holding a press conference in Batkhela Press Club, the resident of the area criticised the District administration and Said “Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak Despite being a Levies Commandant, the road could not be opened even after a week. Commissioner Malakand ordered the local administration for opening the road as soon as possible but DC Malakand and AC Batkhela turned blind eye to the Issue.

Talking to media, Mr Muhammad Zaman, Bakhtawar Khan, Gul Zarin and others were given a two-day deadline to the Malakand administration and said that if within two days the road is not reopened, the Malakand administration will be responsible for the results. He said that the administration and the Deputy Commissioner Malakand are helpless in front of influential who closed the road.

The residents of the area have appealed to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “Mehmood Khan and the chief secretary of Khyber Pukhtun Khwa (KP) Dr Kazim Niaz to take notice and said that the Deputy Commissioner could not open the road despite being the Levies Commandant. They said that there is anger in the people and it is threatened that Deputy Commissioner Malakand will be responsible for any clash in the area.