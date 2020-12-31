Diyar Homes appoint Chief Development Officer for Islamabad Hills

Leading international real estate development group Diyar Homes recently announced their first foray into the capital by appointing Engr. Atif Masood Malik as Chief Development Officer (CDO) for Islamabad Hills, Pakistan’s first resort community. After the news leaked in the media regarding the group’s mega 27 million square feet land acquisition earlier this year, Diyar subsequently brought to Pakistan an array of world leading consultants including WATG, Aralia and Szczepaniak Astridge. Keeping in line with being the regions first, the master plan of Islamabad Hills sets a new precedent in the sector with over 78% of the total land area dedicated to open areas and entertainment en par with the world’s most luxurious resorts.

Commenting on the appointment, one of the key representative of Diyár Homes said, “At Islamabad Hills we are not just building a great real estate community, we are building a destination. A destination that is the result of 3 years of careful due diligence and planning that will offer a 360 lifestyle centered around luxury living, work, play and wellness.”

“Atif’s appointment as our first C level executive at Diyar Homes is a testament to the group’s priorities and vision. It has become common practice within the industry for developers to first put together sales and marketing teams with investment into design and development following after. At Diyar we understand the true essence real estate is to raise standards of living by building exceptional real estate and our first priority is to deliver a world class destination that offers a lifestyle currently unparalleled not only in Pakistan but in the region”. “We are very excited to have Atif on board in this key role and we are confident with his extensive track record of delivery across Pakistan, he will ensure Islamabad Hills will not only reach but exceed our customers’ expectations.”