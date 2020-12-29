Boy wounds in landmine blast, 12 injured in road mishap in Tank

A minor child was wounded after a land mine went off in village Nasran on Tuesday, police said.

One Arifullah, 11, went to fields along with his grandfather to graze goats and hit a land mine.

As a result the mine exploded with a big bang and caused sever foot injuries to the child.

He was rushed to DHQ Tank Hospital for medical treatment where the doctors reported him stable.

Meanwhile, at least 12 persons including children and women wounded when an over speeding pick up overturned near village Ranwal on Dera Ismail Khan avenue on Tuesday, police said. The wounded persons were shifted to DHQ Tank hospital where the doctors referred three of them to Dera Ismail Khan hospital due to their precarious condition.