Members have submitted their resignations to their parties, said Khuhro Nisar PPP sindh president

People’s Party leader Nisar Khuhro has said that the parliamentarians have tendered their resignations to their respective parties.

President People’s Party Sindh Khuhro said that the members have tendered resignations to People’s Party, PML-N and the JUI adding that these parties had not given a specific date or day to submit their resignations.

The PPP leader was responding to the opponents over their criticism on the opposition parties’ decision of tendering resignations from the assemblies.

A high-powered committee will decide about how to move the struggle forward, he said.

“Those talking about theft should first take the names of Jahangir Tareen and others,” PPP leader blasted the political opponents.

Earlier, in a media talk in Hyderabad this month Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that PPP’s Sindh Assembly members have already started handing over resignations to their party leadership and dismissed the federal government’s unconcern over the issue as pretentious.

Khuhro said that the parliament will lose its value in absence of the opposition members. He said that at least 50 per cent members of National Assembly belonged to opposition parties.