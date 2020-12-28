Hundreds of thousands attend 13th Youm-e-Shahadat to pay homage to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned the puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign before January 31 or else get ready for a long march from every nook and corner of the country towards the capital Islamabad afterwards.

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari said that rulers have failed to run this country and have mercy on Pakistan, hold fresh elections and see who the people are with.

The PPP leaders expressed these views while addressing a grand public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bux on the 13th martyrdom anniversary of Islamic world’s first elected Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The historic gathering was also attended by leaders of all parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, BNP (M) chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, ANP Vice President Amir Haider Hoti, JUI-F central leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, JUP chief Shah Owais Noorani and others.

Addressing the mammoth public meeting, the PPP Chairman said that if the present incompetent, incapable, illegitimate government was given more time, it would sink the entire country. The people afflicted by inflation and unemployment will not leave this tyrant selected to go scot-free. He said that PDM has come to the fore to overthrow this government and all parties in the opposition coalition are on one page and one stage.

The PPP Chairman said that he wanted the CPEC to be successful, but only the CPEC, which was founded by former President Asif Ali Zardari, on which Nawaz Sharif had worked hard, would be successful. “We need a CPEC that will benefit the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Gwadar, not Papa Jones,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that Sindh and Balochistan produce the most gas in the country, but gas is not available to the people there, even Sui city is not getting gas. Under the constitution, the first right to gas belongs to the people of the province where the gas comes from, he added.

He said that at present no province of the country was getting its due, all the “puppet chief ministers” except the Chief Minister of Sindh were silent and PPP’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is fighting the case of all other provinces too at the available forums. The islands of Sindh and Balochistan have been occupied, but we will not allow the islands to be occupied, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the present government took more loans from IMF and other financial institutions in two and a half years than collectively taken by previous governments but no one knows where that loan money went.

Paying homage to former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the PPP Chairman said that the sunrise for which she accepted martyrdom would surely dawn. He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the promise of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and save Pakistan.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, in a virtual address to the people, said that he was ready to fill the jails during the protest movement, the current government will no longer exist. “Just as I took Musharraf out of the milk like a bee, so can we take out Imran Khan also,” he said.

He further stated that the present rulers are deprived of the thinking required to run the country and they cannot drive Pakistan to a safe destiny. These are people who play cricket, not run the country. He said that history has shown that whenever democracy is attacked, Pakistan has suffered a loss. You come and go, you have no status, just as Musharraf formed a party, it ended, so will this party end.

Asif Ali Zardari said that he was following the path shown by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to keep fighting for the country.