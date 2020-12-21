A day with agitating farmers at Shinghu Border

Despite fake narratives and disinformation campaigns launched by the section of national media, apparently under the explicit patronage of power holders, the strong-minded and resolute farmers do not appear to cow-down the intimidation attempts, including branding them as anti-nationalists, Khalistanis, tukde-tukde gang, and communists seeking support and guidance from Pakistan and China. Probably in the history of independent India, this is for the second time that farmers have launched such a massive agitation and certainly for the first time millions of people in India or else are protesting without causing damage of penny to the public and private property.

The beauty of this agitation is that despite campaigns by the government and section of media, the farmers are peaceful and calm, though stuck on their demand of repealing the three Farm Acts. Like the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was allowed for six months keeping an eye on the Delhi assembly elections, the farmer’s agitation may also be allowed to continue for milking the issue in West Bengal elections. Therefore, farmers’ representatives need to prepare for such an eventuality. It is a significant development that after Shaheen Bagh, Shinghu Border confronts Modi Government. These are two new political icons of dissent, and both came into existence following challenges to BJP government from two prime minorities of the country.

As of now, more than nine meetings were held between representatives of 35 farmer unions/organizations and government in Delhi since 27 November, which although remained inconclusive. Earlier, the union government did not feel the need to talk to the agitated farmers when they were protesting in their respective districts and states before arriving at Delhi door. Instead, the government tried to cow-down them with the support of its lapdog media, labelling farmers as anti-nationals, agents of Pakistan, urban Naxals, tukde-tukde gang (of leftists who wish to divide the country into several pieces) and Khalistanis, owing to upsurge of protest from Punjab.

Though, section of media has attempted to spoil the sanctity of the farmers protest by claiming that the same has been sabotaged by farmers from Punjab and Haryana, but the fact of the matter is that farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar have willingly joined the agitation, which media is not showing. The numbers of tractor-trolleys parked at the Delhi entry points may have crossed several lakhs. More and more farmers are lining up their vehicles to increase the length, keeping in view that India’s 70 percent population is dependent on agriculture and its allied services.

In the parliament, farm bills were rushed in a discreet manner and in Rajya Sabha bills were declared passed without putting them before the house for the division of votes, as demanded by the opposition. The democracy inside Rajya Sabha was simply put to shameful display by the authoritative regime.

Considering the significance of this historical narrative of farmer’s agitation, the writer spent two days with the agitating farmers at Shinghu Border, Delhi to observe allegations of anti-national activities by the BJP and section of media and to gauze the level of determination and strength of farmers to stand against the authoritative regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to get the 3-Farm Laws repealed before they put their tens of thousands of tractor-trolleys back to their homes.

I did observe that the government is adamant to satisfy its ego, while as farmers believe that if they called off this agitation, their coming generations will die of starvation, thus this confrontation would not reach any conclusion in near future.

Farmers’ protests are fully peaceful. They are living in Trolleys covered with plastic sheets. During the day, they prepare food and serve everyone whosoever reaches their camp sheltered under a tent. During night time, they lit their makeshift tents with a battery connection from the tractor. More innovative farmers have solar lights. Some farmers have come with their families, including wife and children, thus reflecting the intensity of their pain and fear.

Exquisiteness about these farmer’s families is that despite being surrounded by malls and modern shopping centres, they prefer to live in cold and chilly conditions. To any odd question about uncomfortable living conditions, they humbly respond with Chardikala or Guru di mehar attay ohda hukam hai (Grace of Guru and his order as well). They exude enough confidence that also inspires anyone sympathetic to farmers’ cause. This is how I felt about the ground level developments at the agitation venue here.

Section of the media is pained to see how farmers are enjoying delicacies during agitation and they are wondering who is bringing such food for the farmers, displaying their sheer stupidity. The food with multiple sweets is offered to everyone. Poor people living around in urban and rural areas here come to have different varieties of food. The residents of the area are unable to understand the contradiction as to what type of protests it is where sweet dishes are served which are generally offered on happy occasions to everybody. This is what is called Chardikala (in high spirits).

Milk and vegetables are distributed by Haryana farmers from villages. Each villager has been assigned one kilogram of milk and 20 chapatis. But some families come with a large quantity of milk and chapattis.

One farmer from Gurdaspur told me that he has brought Rs 3 lakh and was able to spend only 30,000 on the first day on grocery items, but thereafter he has been getting everything from the donors. Haryana farmers are donating and supporting with full zeal.

The discipline of the agitation could also be gauged from the fact that even there are stage controllers, which are not letting any fringe elements disturb the harmony. The stage is set at 9.30 am and closed in the evening at 5.30 PM. Supporting organizations come to deliver speeches demonizing Narendra Modi. It has also been seen that representatives from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Union Territory of Chandigarh are not missing any chance to reach Shinghu border to support the farmer’s cause.

Ex-servicemen appeared on the rostrum wearing their war medal supporting the farmers and offering any service to the peaceful protesters. One octogenarian with circular and rounded moustaches wearing white dhoti kurta and war medals decorated on the chest gave a vibrant speech offering to sacrifice his life for the cause of farmers.

During an interaction with TDI mall persons, who wished not to be named said that when the tractors-trolleys landed around the border, the management closed the mall for few days in the fear that the mob may ransack their mall, but when reports went around that the farmers are peaceful and humanitarian, the management decided to open the mall. Overwhelmed by the humbleness and docile approach of the farmers, the mall management conceded the request of farmers to use their washrooms and even allowed them to sleep in the mall.

Seema, a rag picker who appeared to be in her 30s told the writer that she used to sell about five kilos of plastic garbage that would fetch her 100 to 200 rupees only. But now she and other pickers make more than 1000 rupees a day from plastic bottles and other garbage materials.

This agitation is giving something or other to everyone around this area, because sales have increased. Hotels around there are having 100 percent booking as many farm leaders and some of their supporters stay put in the two stars and three-star hotels. However, despite vibrancy of the agitation and proper utilization of democratic rights, the farmers are snubbed by the government, which is adamant with the implementation of these farm laws, which have been outrightly rejected by the farm community. Seeing the determination and dedication of these farmers, I can advise the government to concede the demand of the farmers sooner than later, because they are not going to return empty-handed.

The writer is a senior journalist and Indo-Pak peace activist.