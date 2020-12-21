Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad railway to resume operations in 2021

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) railway is expected to resume operations in 2021 to boost Pakistan’s trade with Turkey and Iran, according to Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

After the virtual 10th edition of the joint meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Istanbul, national railways of Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan mutually agreed to re-launch the ITI railway project in 2021.

The growing changes in the diplomatic landscape between the three countries have allowed the railway operation to resume. All three countries have agreed to unified tariffs and a steady timetable.

The trial run of the ITI train was launched in 2009 as a project under the ECO – 10-member Asian trade bloc. The rail route, which is recognized by the UN as an international corridor between the three countries, has so far only been used for test journeys.

