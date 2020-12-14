Maryam to attend PDM rally & a hold public gathering on 27th Dec Garhi khuda Bakhsh Larkana

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a public gathering on 27th December at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Larkana, The PDM is an 11-party opposition alliance that has arranged public rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar and now in Lahore demanding Imran Khan to resign.

The decision has been made in the yesterday’s meeting of PDM leaders held at Sardar Ayaz Sadiq house in Lahore where bigwigs of the PDM met over lunch before the power show of the yesterday night opposition jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.

It has been decided that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will participate in the Ghari Khuda Baksh jalsa.

The top leadership of the People’s Party also participated in the public gathering to mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.