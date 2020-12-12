CM Sindh attends training programmes of Qualified ASIs from SPSC at Police training School Larkana

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attends training program of Qualified ASIs from Sindh Public Service Commission at Police Training School.

IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehr, Advisor to Chief Minister Nisar Khorro, Jamil Soomro, Provinicial minister Sohail Anwar Siyal,Ranges SSPs and others also attended.

On the arrival of Sindh Chief Minister at PTS, police personnel greeted him. Chief Minister Sindh distributed offer orders to 93 police ASIs who passed physical and written tests in 2018-19.

Addressing the function, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he congratulated the ASIs who passed all the exams and got the job. Today, these youngsters will join the oldest police service in the subcontinent and their There is no substitute for the services of Sindh Police. Many police officers and personnel have sacrificed their lives. Unrest in Upper Sindh has reduced a lot.Ghotki is building a new bridge over the river to connect Kandhkot. Police also have a big hand in the development of the province.

In Corona, the police rendered commendable services.

Peace has been restored in Sindh with the sacrifices of the police. New recruits will also raise the head of Sindh Police and the people of Sindh with pride.We will give ideal peace and order to the people of Sindh. In the next few years, we will make Sindh Police the best police in the world.

Giving a message of Bilawal Bhutto at the function, the Sindh Chief Minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself wanted to attend the function but could not attend the function due to the busy schedule of the PDM meeting. He asked me to attend the function. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari I also congratulate all the ASIs who have joined the police service.In the last seven to eight years, all police recruitments have been done on merit. Recruitment done on merit has also been a clear benefit. Mushtaq Mehr also addressed the gathering.