Pakistan, China sign MOU to enhance defence cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan and China have been standing together all along and their relations will be no different in wake of future challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff said this while talking to Minister of National Defence of China General Wei Fenghe at General Headquarters on Monday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Bajwa thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums. He said that the Pakistan Army greatly values its time-tested and brotherly relations with China.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and provision of a secured environment for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Later on, a memorandum of understanding was also signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between both the armies.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Chinese minister of national defence laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Meanwhile, China’s Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza in Rawalpindi.

Matters related to changing geo-strategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ‘iron brotherhood’ and ‘all-weather’ friendship with continued efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security vision.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘guard of honour’ to the visiting dignitary.