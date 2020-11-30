Government failed to keep promises made before merger: JUI MNA Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Jamiat Ulma e Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Ameer Tribal districts and Member National Assembly Mufti Abdul Shakoor has said the JUI-F would not allow any law contrary to Khatam e Nabowat “the finality of prophet hood”.

Addressing a large gathering at the “Khatam e Nabuwat and Rad e Inzimam (Rejection of merger) conference in tribal sub division Jandola, Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that government did not keep its promises as the merged tribal districts were yet to get their right pledged by the government before merger.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shoaib Afridi, MPA Molana Asam u Din, JUI-F vice General Secretary tribal districts Ahmad Saeed, Mufti Allah Noor and other dignitaries of the party were also present on this occasion.

Molana Abdul Shakoor lamented that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led federal government failed to keep its promise to provide 110 billion annual funds to merged tribal districts and recruit twenty thousand levies force in these districts.

He said that 700 shops were destroyed during military operation in sub division Jandola whereas only 170 shops were rebuilt which were insufficient to meet the business needs of the area.

Responding to a question, Mufti Abdul Shakoor noted that all out efforts were being made to overcome the issue of excessive load shedding, saying two newly established feeders of Jandola would be made functional in January 2021 for the cause.

Later, Mufti Abdul Shakoor kicked off Jandola-Ghabar road. The 42 kilometer long road project is to be completed at a total cost of 840 million.