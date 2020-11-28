PM seeks proposals from industrialists to modernise agri sector, corporate farming

To launch corporate farming at larger scale, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought proposals from industrialists to modernize agriculture sector and enhance production of various crops.

In a meeting with the country’s leading industrialists and businessmen, Prime Minister said national development and prosperity was linked with development of business community. He said facilitating the promotion of industries and trade activities is the responsibility of the government. He said the government has included the proposals of industrialists in policy-making, which had started producing good results. Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues faced by the industrialists regarding export of their products.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for patronizing the trade activities in the country that yielded positive results. They said the highest level of foreign exchange reserves reflected stability of the country and expressed satisfaction over the availability of the government’s economic team for guidance. The delegation informed the Prime Minister that the surplus current account was a welcome sign for national economy.

The businessmen said the demand of cement was highest in the country’s history due to promotion of construction activities, which had generated immense employment opportunities during the pandemic. The delegates expressing confidence over the policies of the government presented proposals for further improvement of national economy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the payment site of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme here on Friday and interacted with the beneficiaries. Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on the occasion briefed the prime minister about the Ehsaas Digital Programme, which had been launched to facilitate women beneficiaries and avoid fraudulent activities in disbursement of the payment. She said the initiative would save women from visiting banks to get their amounts because digital vaults had been provided from where the beneficiaries could receive their payments as well as keep their cash safe there.

Dr Sania Nishtar told the prime minister said a grievance system had been integrated with the banks to promptly address any complaint. A next to kin system had also been evolved in case of the principal beneficiary’s death, she added.

She said she personally participated in Radio Pakistan’s Raabta Programme to create awareness among the masses, and listen to their issues and promptly address them.

The Ehsaas Kafaalat payment will be made in phases. Phase I commenced on Friday where payments would start for 4.3 million women beneficiaries. Each beneficiary will be paid Rs 12,000 covering the period July 2020 to December 2020. Combined payment for six months is being made. The prime minister has already given approval to increase this number to seven million women. Payments to additional beneficiaries will be made from December 2020 onwards and the process will be completed in the current fiscal year.

During the visit, the prime minister was also shown the trial run of the operations of ‘Ehsaas One Woman One Bank Account’. From next year, Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries will have the option of either drawing their money or saving money into digital wallets. “We will have to focus on financial literacy to ensure that women draw maximum benefit from this empowering initiative”, said Dr Sania. “Financial inclusion is a central goal of Ehsaas and key to unlocking the potential of millions of the most disadvantaged women, in Pakistan. By providing individuals with access to secure, useful and affordable financial products and services like transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance, we are giving them the financial security required to escape poverty and create a better life for themselves and their families,” she added.