RCCI CPEC-CARs business conference in Gwadar ends on a high note

A three-day business conference on CPEC Central Asia organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in Gwadar ends on a high note. The moot was organized to explore trade and investment opportunities in Gwadar and to cement trade ties and linkages with Central Asian countries. Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his address assured full support to the business community and lauded RCCI’e efforts in promoting trade activities in the region and provide platforms to explore new destinations for possible investment and trade ties with central Asian countries. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is undoubtedly a game changer project. The benefits of CPEC are not limited to any city or province, but its dividends are for the whole region, he added. With the completion of this project, Balochistan will become a hub of economic and trade activities and thus the dream of becoming a new Pakistan very soon will be realized, he said.