Development Projects worth Rs 765 million to launch soon, Kundi

Regional Vice President Insaf Welfare Wing (IWW) Furqan Khan Kundi has said that multiple development projects worth Rs 765 million would be inaugurated soon for the uplift of district Tank.

Talking to media person at District Press Club Tank on Saturday, Furqan Khan Kundi said that due to special efforts of federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgat Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led provincial government has sanctioned a huge fund of Rs 730 million for the beatification and sanitation of the district while Rs 35 million were approved for the improvement of city road.

He noted that 4000 mosques of the province including 51 of district Tank would also be solarized.