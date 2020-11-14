Initial investigation completes by FBR of ‘Pakistan’s most expensive wedding’

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed its inquiry into “Pakistan’s most expensive wedding”, News reported on Friday.

The Pakistani wedding season has only just started, we have already seen one of the biggest weddings in the country ever! The owner of Master Tiles organized one of the most beautiful ceremonies for his daughter Unzila Mehmood. This Master Tiles and Jalal Sons wedding was certainly one of the most extravagant events ever.

Unzila tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son. Both sides threw massive and grand functions. Many celebrities were also spotted attending these events that have now become the talk of the town.

The bride and groom had none other than Maulana Tariq Jameel to conduct their Nikah ceremony. And other famous personalities like Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan, was also present at the events.

Unzila Mehmood’s baraat was held at Rosa Blanca Club in Lahore and the decor was arranged by KS Concepts.

According to insiders, the FBR is investigating how much was actually spent on the wedding for tax purposes.

Sources said a sum of Rs150 million (Rs15 crore) alone was spent on booking a private country club for a period of 120 days (about 4 months) by the bride’s father.

They said the FBR was also investigating a sum of Rs15-20 million (Rs1.5-2 crores) given to the event management company which made the arrangements, and a similar amount paid for decorations at the wedding.

The sources also shared that Rs10 million was spent on fireworks, while Rs9.5 million was spent on photography and a studio.

They added that the FBR was also investigating a sum of Rs15 million paid to a popular singer who performed at the event.