Flour crisis — Anger & Hunger

Pakistan is a unique country with the land strength of 79.6 million hectares in which 22.1 million hectares are cultivated which is good enough for the livelihood of the citizens. Moreover, extra quantity of flour is being exported to nearest concerned countries. It exports 600000 metric tonnes of wheat every year. It has more than 220 million people who consume 30 million tonnes of wheat every year. About 20% people of the country are malnourished due to unavailability of flour & wheat concerned items which creates the consequent of disabled. The thing is; who is responsible against this type of circumstances that the huge quantity of the people of nation is being paralyzed? Who is responsible for this suffering deed? Nowadays, the country is facing extreme wheat crisis since last 8 to 9 months. Moreover, if we compare todays democratic government with the chief executive’s (General Pervez Musharraf) government in 2008, the prices of flour were rupees 18 per kg. The Government’s decision in start of the year to export a half-million tonnes of Pakistani wheat, after it over-projected the national harvest, has contributed to the shortfall. This is reminding fears of further instability in the country. Due to the ongoing crisis, flour mill owners are selling flour at their desired prices. The prices of flour has increased up to rupees 85 per kg in major cities of the country which is really alarming situation for the poorest people of the country as it really matters for them & their family. The citizens are very upset & worried. Within a month, the price has increased by rupees 6 per kg. Although, some days before, the fuel prices has also increased which are the symbol of passive policy to crush the innocent Pakistani nation which has selected their leaders by their identity Cards. Moreover, they are feeling very upset because they are unable to make a healthier survival in this crucial time because the government representatives which claim that they are extremely worried but all worries of them are in vain as these are not in the favor of poor people of Pakistan and their meditation are against the democratic philosophy; of the people, by the people, and for the people. In big cities of the country, the general stores have made it mandatory to buy other items in order to buy flour.

The flour mafia & the distributors are giving justification that the prices are increasing due to the shortage of wheat. It is the question for the food advisers of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Recently, the cost has gone to 2500 per 40 kg. In this scenario, the opposition parties are arranging rallies against shortages and blaming the government for the crisis but not in the sport of people of Pakistan. The government, in turn, has established a special committee to review the wheat flour crisis to ensure that store owners do not sell more than the government specifies. At the utility stores, it is being sold for rupees 65 per kg on limited stock & limited branches but sold in the unofficial market at around 80-85 rupees per kg. People are worried and saying that increasing prices is cruelty what to feed the children. It is an alarming situation for the honorable PM (Prime Minister) of Pakistan (Mr. Imran Khan) & government of Pakistan. The government has to show Pakistanis tangible evidence on the ground. Otherwise, the people’s panic, anger and hunger could escalate into further violence on the streets which can collapse the ruling power too.

The owners of flour mills, particularly those of South Punjab, were not happy with the wheat release policy. Under the new formula, the government wanted to control the availability of floor in the market. But due to lack of government regulation, the manufacturers and producers emerged as the biggest beneficiaries. Mill owners are not the only ones that the government needs to shield but the state also has to protect consumers. The thing is; it is clear that both the parties; government & flour mafia are sticking to extremes and this approach is likely to cause problems. In the recent past, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) was reportedly a key player in causing the flour crisis in the province of Punjab. The state and the government representatives must understand that they cannot just let mills do whatever they want. They have to maintain a balance in the market for the betterment of society & humanity but apparently it seems not sure that they are going to manage flour for the local market.

According to the secretary of NFS (National Food Security), the recent strike of transporters was the main reason behind short supply of wheat as mills did not get wheat on time. He believed that the crisis & price hike would be over in few days and the situation would further improve with the arrival of new wheat crop. Also, a government official of the ruling party; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has assured that the said flour price would soon come down as the federal government has decided to allow duty-free import of wheat. But soon is yet to come which day which month & which week is not sure till people are crushed by these unmanageable circumstances which are producing harsh sentences against existing government

Pakistani nation has been severely suffered by Covid-19, from March 2020 to July 2020. It was clear & perfect danger which can kill any suffering by Corona virus. Everybody was keenly observing the safety rules to save his & his dear ones lives. This duration has turned turtle the industry & industrialist movement, trade & commerce all through the Pakistan. Every kind of a person who is related with the commerce is fully upset because he could not make good business & even satisfactory earning. So, the increasing prices of medicine, fuel, and flour are pathetic even unbearable for the poor & middle class people of the country. Pakistani people were not expecting these types of circumstances at all that they will be treated badly by these stockpiles. The government of Pakistan should organize the country’s commerce moments to maintain their good image for upcoming 2nd tenure of 5 years.

The Writer is a Senior Social Analyst & Chairman Pakistan Columnist Council can be found at figure786@hotmail.com