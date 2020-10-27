Black Day Observed in Tank to express solidarity with Kashmiris

TANK: Like in other parts of the country, Black Day was observed in Tank to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

A rally was organized under the aegis of District Administration that marched to District Press Club Tank from Deputy Commissioner Officer.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi and attended by a large number of public, officials of the police and representatives of civil societies and political parties.

The participants of the rally held place cards in their hands inscribed with slogans against the atrocities of India in IIOJK.

The Deputy Commissioner and other speakers of the rally strongly denounced the coward act of India of Oct 27, 1947 and wished that soon the people of IIOJK would get freedom from Indian oppression.