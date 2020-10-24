The PDM movement will continue like a torment on people of country till the end of this governemnt

President PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro pays homage to mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her ninth death anniversary.

“In the regime of Imran Khan, the country today has a civil dictatorship which is a continuation of the dictatorial regimes,” said Nisar Khoro

The PPP has been in the field of struggle against the dictatorial style of government from the dictatorship of the past. In the past Begum Nusrat Bhutto struggled against dictatorship and today PPP is facing civil dictatorship Together with the democratic forces, we will continue our struggle for the establishment of a true democratic state in the country. The country can no longer afford dictatorial rule.

Only with true democracy and the supremacy of the constitution and the functioning of the institutions within their respective jurisdictions can the country move forward All 11 parties in the PDM, including the PPP, are united on one page.

The federal government will not succeed in any conspiracy to weaken the PDM and split the alliance. The PDM movement will continue like a torment on the people of the country till the end of this government.