Pakistan starts diplomatic campaign for IMO elections next year

Ministry of Maritime Affairs has started a vigorous diplomatic campaign for winning the elections for International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Category C being held next year.

IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating and ensuring the safety and security of shipping. According to the ministry, after 1991, the present government has decided to take part in the elections of IMO. In this regard, diplomats and ambassadors were briefed here about the ‘Blue Economy’ vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that last year, he went to the IMO and it was for the first time that any Pakistani minister had delivered a speech there. He informed the diplomats that Pakistan would contest elections for Category C at IMO next year.

The briefing was attended by diplomats and ambassadors of Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Yemen, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.