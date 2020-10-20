First Steering committee meeting of Sindh Education Foundation or UNDP’s youth Education,Employment,Empowerment project held

The Sindh Education Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has formally launched the Youth Education; Employment, Empowerment Project (YEEEP) to educate, train, employ, and empower 15,000 in the province, which was duly approved by the Honourable Chief Minister Sindh/Chairman SEF Board of Governors.

The first Project Steering Committee of the YEEEP took place today under the chairpersonship of Secretary, Planning, Planning & Development Department, Govt. of Sindh. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, School Education & Literacy Department, Govt. of Sindh, Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. of Sindh, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, Programme Specialist UNDP, and other dignitaries.

The UNDP representatives presented the project brief and annual work plan. The Managing Director, SEF led the deliberations and ensured key approvals of the planned activities and implementation-related requirements. YEEEP will be implemented by the UNDP while the Foundation is going to provide strategic oversight.

The project is in line with the Government of Sindh’s committment towards Sustainable Development Goals and empowerment of the youth in the province.