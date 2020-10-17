The government will not fall from the opposition!

The opposition is going to launch an anti-government movement from the platform of PDM. Pakistan Democratic Movement is an alliance of different ideological political parties. The nature of complaints of each political party from the present government is also different. However, the opposition has joined the alliance. The main reason for the differences between major parties PPP, PML-N and JUI-F is that in the last election their victory was turned into defeat by some unseen forces, that’s why Nawaz Sharif said in his speech: We have no grievances against Imran Khan, but with those who imposed them. The opposition seeks redressal of its grievances, in this regard, after the failure of all reconciliation efforts; the path of anti-government movement was taken. The government can be sent home constitutionally with a no-confidence motion or by resigning from the assemblies, but the PDM seems to be in a dilemma.

In fact, the PPP has no complaints against the present government, which the PML-N and the JUI have. PPP has won the last election in Sindh with great difficulty, so they do not want to lose the government by resigning; they have fewer complaints from the Election Commission and are more interested in saving themselves with their corrupt earnings. PPP rarely speaks against the Establishment, even if something is said; its tone is lighter than that of the PML-N. There is also a historical reason for this that a few years ago when Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister, Asif Ali Zardari had made a strong statement against the Establishment and after making the statement Asif Ali Zardari went to Islamabad to meet Mian Nawaz Sharif but he refused to do so. This meant to convince the establishment that he disagreed with Asif Ali Zardari’s statement regarding the establishment. Asif Ali Zardari was disappointed because Nawaz Sharif did not give him time to meet and left for America a few days later.

Although the PPP wants to move forward in politics by forgetting the bitterness of the past, but it does not forget to exercise caution in future events. Asif Ali Zardari has repeatedly recalled the misdeeds of PML-N. However, at the moment, the opposition parties have been forced to come together on the platform of PDM. The PDM’s agenda is to overthrow the government, the PML-N is ready to resign, while Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman of the JUI-F is already on all fours, but the real problem is with the PPP. If it resigns from the assemblies for holding mid-term elections and the government of Sindh province falls out of his hands, is it necessary that mid-term elections be held, and if so, will it get the government of Sindh province again? That is why PPP does not talk about resignations, while other parties keep saying that resignation is our last option, before that the government will leave. It is unknown what magic wand PDM will use to get rid of the present government.

The question on everyone’s mind is how successful will the opposition meetings be and will the PDM movement against the government be successful? No doubt rising inflation has caused unrest among the people. The government seems to have failed to control inflation, yet people are not ready to try the same politicians again, opposition should try as much as it wants to deceive the people by chanting the tune of inflation. They are not ready to give in to the deception, so the success of the PDM meetings or the pressure of the movement is not going to fall the government, in this regard, Sheikh Rashid is right to say that the big sit-ins and movements of the past failed to overthrow the government, then how will the PDM movement succeed in overthrowing the government?

The people are well aware that the personal agenda of the PDM is to overthrow the government. They have come not to save democracy, but to endanger it. The opposition wants to gain power instead of the people. And democracy can be saved only by getting people out of their misery & problems, while people have never been the priority of the opposition leadership. The opposition leadership is not worried about inflation, unemployment and people’s problems; they are worried about holding meetings and overthrowing the government because if the government does not fall, they will have to go behind bars. Such meetings and rallies devoid of love of people can do no harm to the occupants of the seats, temporarily stirring occurs, and then mutual affairs with the ruling forces are settled. In the last six or seven years, a large section of the people has come to know why political movements and rallies are held. The day when the majority of the people find out, if so, then the real threat will be to the power of the incumbents. If democracy is in jeopardy, then politicians are also responsible for it. As long as political leaders continue to wield the knife of democracy to achieve their goals, democracy can never be secure and strong.