Farmers urged to avoid burning crop residues to minimise smog risks

Additional Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Rana Arshad Khan has urged the farmers that crop residues should not be set on fire but be destroyed by other means in order to minimize smog risks.

The additional agriculture secretary said this while talking to media persons during an official visit to Okara.

He said the farmers should avoid burning remains of previous crops as they are the main source of pollution resulting in smog. Moreover, smog impacts human and animal health and also becomes a reason for traffic accidents. He directed the concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive plan and make collective efforts to control smog in the district.

He said that the government is providing advanced tools to farmers at subsidised rates which are very useful for cultivation. He further said that use of these advanced tools, which are manufactured locally, will help overcome pollution. Earlier, the additional agriculture secretary visited firms that are manufacturing agricultural machinery which helps remove remnants of crops from the fields.

Accompanied by Agriculture Engineer Sahiwal Muhammad Shahid and Deputy Director agriculture Shahbaz Akhtar, Rana Arshad Khan inspected various departmental activities including the smog awareness programme.