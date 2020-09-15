The humiliating fiasco

The bizarre and horrifying event occurred has infuriated many. The intensity and ripples of trauma projected in length and breadth of country seems to gain momentum in days ahead. People imagining and putting themselves in shoes of the victim is at risk of anxiety and making them stressed about the security of their loved ones.

As always diverged on principles issues, the general public proposes a yawning rift in this unfortunate issue as well. One side of opinion is that women should be empowered and provision of liberty should be ensured by state. The conservative side, on the other hand, tries to cut off the already diminished rights that were struggled to achieve over a span of time. In this case, instead of focusing on providing victim with rights; they try to impinge upon the liberty of movement. What if she was in rush of some medical assistance, who knows?

A system riddled with uncertainty wasn’t prepared to absorb the shocks of unfortunate event. There is serious evidence in recent past that has indicated the state’s failure in security provision to their citizens which portrays hazy picture of state’s confidence in it. Adding fuel to fire, the gaffe by already controversial police officer in press conference states that victimized women failed to take precautionary measure before taking off on a journey. How on earth one would know the fate he/she would be facing few seconds afterwards? If this was so, a rational human would never try to trespass the alarming zone. The world runs on rationale and that too is devised by the Almighty, so, one cannot instill the illogical argument to an unfortunate event.

Instead of debating that victim could have taken different course and travel along the G.T road could have avoided occurrence of such incident is a baseless discussion. Moreover, the officer went a step further by explaining that she should have checked her fuel meter before embarking upon her journey. According to recent news reports, travelling on motorway from Lahore to Gujranwala (M-11) is completely unsafe for travel with no facilities and no presence of police patrol (PNH & MP). So, this is clear indication that lame excuses being put forth to take the burden off from the shoulders of police department and ultimately, the current government.

THE STATE MUST TAKE THE RESPONSIBILITY IN DEVISING A TECHNIQUE TO IDENTIFY SEXUAL-HYBRID TERRORISTS AND ELIMINATE SUCH MINDSETS.

The functionality of government in terms of provision of human security hasn’t improved much. Bygone is the era in which we have always compensated such issues after an incident but now is time to halt such inhumane injustices. It is, however, the pressure of independent civil societies, media houses and prominent philanthropists that helped highlighted the issue which led police to take over custody of suspected barbarians. Moreover, the Imran Ali’s syndrome hasn’t faded yet but his soul has transmigrated and its simultaneous rise like wicked phoenix from ashes has done more damage. The pretty minor Zainab’s soul will be taking turns in her grave and would be disappointed by the dismay of zero improvement in system since her sad demise. The conviction of Imran Ali was on one hand a partial success but overall, the system failed to remove Imran Ali’s syndrome. The state must take the responsibility in devising a technique to identify these sexual-hybrid terrorists and eliminate such mindsets.

Few of them are demanding that culprits be publicly hanged but of course, that is not the solution to problem. Apart from what is being said does not mean that these coward criminals be left at mercy of unjust system. To put a holistic approach to eliminate the problem once and for all, an organization similar in nature to decriminalizing the mindset of terrorist extremists is needed. The operational team shall be well equipped with wide range of team that assists in identifying, analyzing, interpreting and decriminalizing the evil nature of such insane criminals. The most challenging part is identification of people with proclivity to inhumane nature among general public and rehabilitating their mindsets. In my personal opinion, setting such a setup will converge on many diverging points and this conundrum will be solved in better manner. In case, if no remedy is applied this time more women and family women will be at stake of such barbaric human beings.

The state should also take possible steps to formulate and legalize certain steps to put legal weightage behind the financial and psychological support of women or a family that unfortunately passes through such incidents. There exists no iota of doubt that the victim will be facing many unseen psychological problems which needs continuous look after. The worst part is, God forbid, the children are prone to more risk and their future is at stake. May, my assessment prove wrong and the family never goes through any psychological imbalances.