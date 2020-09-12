Anti-Shiite protest rattles Karachi

Radical extremist groups Sipah Sahaba and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan took to roads chanting slogans against the Shia community in Karachi yesterday, which turned into a huge rally.

The rally followed a raft of blasphemy accusations against major Shiite leaders in Pakistan after a televised broadcast of an Ashura procession last month showed clerics and participants allegedly making disparaging remarks about historic Islamic figures.

During the rally, the participant chanted hate slogans, such as ‘Shia kafir’ against the members of the Shia community and demanded a ban on Muharram processions.

Thousands of SSP followers protesting against rape cases yesterday in Karachi. Just kidding. They’re out chanting Shi’a Kafir. #ShiaGenocide pic.twitter.com/sLBXmkBfr6 — Sibtain Haider (@SibtainHaiderr) September 12, 2020

What A lovely peaceful Quranic Verses & AhlulByt (as) Names have Been Written On Masjid_O_Imam Bargh Wall By Shia Kafir ☺ & These Muslims Were Throwing Stones On It #ShiaGenocide #ShiaLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/8m2tuKGgam — Syed Razi Kazmi✒ (@RaziKazmi79) September 12, 2020

So they thing by throwing stones, or by killing our people or by threatening Us they going to scare us but habibi IA you’ll take your wish your grave.

By every crossing day our Love for Imam Ali [as] will increase #ShiaGenocide — Dr.Zainab (@IShiaGirl313) September 12, 2020

I am a #Shia living n Karachi.

Yesterday, my city echoed with the chants of Kafir Kafir Shia Kafir. Few hrs later, state arrested #BilalFarooqi who is one of the rare journalists covering sectarian violence/orgs. If this is not step by step towards #ShiaGenocide then what it is? pic.twitter.com/8gPzLIwyvt — Iqrar Alee Ameer (@IqrarAlee112) September 12, 2020

Today its look like a state of India where you are not save and can’t express your belief freely because of so called Muslims. “Ye Gam-e- HUSAAIN A.S hum mnaty rahen gy” yazeed ke asal pay lanat

Qaber me jayen ge in ke hastraten ye azadari na rukny paye ge ❣️#ShiaGenocide pic.twitter.com/8LgDUUknHq — Maria Syed (@MariaSy36447269) September 12, 2020

Sources revealed that an imam bargah in the Imamia Lines Area was also allegedly attacked by the members of the radical Sunni parties.

Since the start of Muharram, there has been an increase in hate campaigns against Shia groups and subsequent blasphemy allegations for reciting Ziyarat-e-Ashura — a prayer that denounces the killers of Imam Hussain.

Sectarian violence has erupted in fits and bursts for decades in Pakistan, with homegrown anti-Shia militant groups bombing shrines and targeting Ashura processions.

Thousands were killed in the previous decade sparking a fierce crackdown by security forces in 2015 which resulted in a dramatic drop in sectarian violence.