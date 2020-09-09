Govt set up cybercrime wing to catch fake messages looters

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar has approved the formation of Cyber ​​Crime Wing.

According to a statement issued by the Social Security Division, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Welfare, has approved the establishment of a Cyber ​​Crime Wing in view of the protection of the interests of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program consumers.

In another development, the government has opened the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Portal for the submission of online scholarship applications for the academic year 2020-21. Nishtar said that the portal will remain open till the 30th of next month.

She said all students studying in four or five-year undergraduate programs in 119 public sector universities of the country can apply for the scholarships.

The Special Assistant said students whose family income is less than 45,000 rupees can apply for Ehsaas Scholarship. She said Ehsaas Scholarship includes a 100 percent tuition fee and a monthly assistance allowance of 4,000 rupees.

The scope of the program includes public sector universities in the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.